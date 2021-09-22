Haryana rice millers express resentment over CMR policy, seek amendment

Ahead of paddy procurement, rice millers from across Haryana on Tuesday expressed their resentment over the present Custom Milled Rice (CMR) policy and demanded the Union government to constitute a committee to review the policy.

The rice millers held a meeting under the banner of the Haryana Pradesh Rice Millers and Dealers’ Association. They said the government should immediately form a committee comprising rice millers, agriculture institutes and officials of the Food Corporation of India to form a new CMR policy.

They raised questions over the norms fixed by the government and expressed their anxiety in the present CMR policy under which 25% of broken grain, 3% damaged grain, 3% discolour is allowed in delivery of CMR to the government.

“Most norms of the CMR policy are 30-years-old and many things have changed during this period as now most paddy is harvested by the machines,” said Amarjeet Chhabra, state president of the association.

He said most rice millers raised concerns during the meeting and jointly demanded the government to increase the limit of broken grain be 35%. They added that they should be allowed to return 64kg rice for per quintal of paddy against the present 67kg.