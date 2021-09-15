Haryana Roadways employees come in support of protesting Punjab Roadways contractual staff

After farmers of Haryana and Punjab jointly protesting against Centre’s three farm laws for the past 10 months, on Tuesday the employees of Haryana Roadways have extended support to the protesting contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and PRTC.

The roadways employees in Haryana held a symbolic two-hour protest on Tuesday in support of the indefinite strike of Punjab’s contractual employees who are demanding regularisation of jobs.

The protest call was given by the Haryana Roadways Employees Coordination Committee and there are reports that the employees also held symbolic protests at Kaithal, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sirsa, Panipat and Hisar depots.

They submitted memorandums addressed to Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, to the general managers of the depots in Haryana.

In the memorandum, they requested Captain to accept demands of the protesting roadways employees and regularise the services of contractual employees and include more buses in the fleet of Punjab Roadways.

Kripal Singh Laadi, president of the Haryana Roadways Sanyukt Karmchari Sangh, said, “We have extended support to the Punjab Roadways employees as around 8,000 employees are being forced to work at ₹12,000 for the past 10 years.”

On whether this is for the first time that Haryana employees unions are coming in support of their Punjab counterparts, he said, “In October 2018, unions of Punjab roadways employees had also extended support to our protest. It is our duty to stand by each other.”

“Their demands are genuine. There are reports that the Punjab government will accept their demands,” he said.

On September 6, around 8,000 contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC went on strike for an indefinite period, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The protesters from Haryana also demanded the Haryana government to include 14,000 new buses in Haryana Roadways fleet.

However, there was no impact on the movement of roadways buses in Haryana as the staff members at the roadways depots held the protests.