Haryana sports minister recommends suspension of 3 MC officials

Taking a strict note of negligence of duty, Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh on Monday made a surprise visit at the office of Pehowa municipal committee and recommended suspension of three officials.

Following the complaints of people, the minister visited the MC office around 9am and three officials were found absent and notice was served to an accountant for coming late.

The officials whose suspension was recommended, included junior engineer Om Prakash, sanitary inspector Meenakshi and Beldar Dalbir Singh. He said the action was taken for negligence in duty as it was found that they were not taking their duty seriously.

Sunil Arya, accountant, who reached the office 10 minutes late has also been served notice, the minister said

The minister said he will write to the Haryana urban local bodies minister Anil Vij for strict action against such officials to avoid inconvenience to the general public.