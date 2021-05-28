‘Haryana to distribute 8.6 lakh free tablets for online education’

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Friday said the state government will distribute 8.6 lakh tablets for free to school students for online education.

“Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has cleared our request to distribute these tablets to students of Class 8 to 12 as we are aware that those studying at government schools are economically weak and lag behind in this mode of education,” the minister said while addressing a press conference at his Jagadhri residence.

He said Haryana is among top states that provided online education in a smooth way to students last year.

“Online education was the only option left with us during lockdown last year, but we are in favour of continuing e-education in future,” Pal, an MLA from Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri seat, said.

On raging apprehensions over Class 12 board exams, he said, “In a meeting with the Union government, we explained that the state is ready to conduct the exams by doubling exam centres at home schools. We are prepared for three-hour exam and those under isolation due to Covid-19 will be given another chance.”

Pal spoke on “control of social media apps” through new IT Rules and said that there should be a command on these platforms as “absolute freedom of expression is not good for the society.”