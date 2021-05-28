Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / ‘Haryana to distribute 8.6 lakh free tablets for online education’
others

‘Haryana to distribute 8.6 lakh free tablets for online education’

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Friday said the state government will distribute 8
By HT Correspondent, Yamunanagar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has cleared our request to distribute these tablets to students of Class 8 to 12. (Shutterstock)

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Friday said the state government will distribute 8.6 lakh tablets for free to school students for online education.

“Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has cleared our request to distribute these tablets to students of Class 8 to 12 as we are aware that those studying at government schools are economically weak and lag behind in this mode of education,” the minister said while addressing a press conference at his Jagadhri residence.

He said Haryana is among top states that provided online education in a smooth way to students last year.

“Online education was the only option left with us during lockdown last year, but we are in favour of continuing e-education in future,” Pal, an MLA from Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri seat, said.

On raging apprehensions over Class 12 board exams, he said, “In a meeting with the Union government, we explained that the state is ready to conduct the exams by doubling exam centres at home schools. We are prepared for three-hour exam and those under isolation due to Covid-19 will be given another chance.”

Pal spoke on “control of social media apps” through new IT Rules and said that there should be a command on these platforms as “absolute freedom of expression is not good for the society.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP