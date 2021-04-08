Home / Cities / Others / Haryana to release pending payments of arhtiyas with interest
Haryana to release pending payments of arhtiyas with interest

During review meeting with DCs, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar says arhtiyas have been asked to get their accounts verified
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has reiterated time-bound procurement of wheat even as arhtiyas threatened to boycott the process. (HT file photo)

The Haryana government will start releasing the pending payments of commission agents (arhtiyas) pertaining to the last procurement cycle along with interest, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said.

He reiterated hassle-free and time-bound procurement of wheat even as the arhtiyas threatened to boycott procurement.

Process of payment of interest starts

“The process of payment of interest has started from Thursday and arhtiyas have been asked to get their accounts verified. Necessary directions for the same have been issued to the food and civil supplies department,” Khattar said after reviewing the meeting on rabi procurement with all deputy commissioners (DCs) and officers concerned through video-conferencing.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal were also present.

The commission and labour wage amount of a section of arhtiyas is pending since the last procurement season.

Arhtiyas oppose direct transfer of MSP to farmers

A sizeable section of arhtiyas have been opposing the state government’s decision to directly transfer the minimum support price (MSP) of the procured food grains to the bank accounts of the farmers.

The chief minister said that recently a meeting with arhtiyas was held during which the state government assured them that they would not face any problem during procurement. Khattar directed DCs to hold regular talks with arhtiyas to ensure they don’t face any problem.

