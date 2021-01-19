IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Hawaldar booked for attempted suicide at police station in Pune
others

Hawaldar booked for attempted suicide at police station in Pune

PUNE: A hawaldar of Pimpri-Chinchwad police was booked for attempted suicide over a fight he had with his sub-inspector (PSI) partner
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:57 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: A hawaldar of Pimpri-Chinchwad police was booked for attempted suicide over a fight he had with his sub-inspector (PSI) partner.

The accused is posted at Dighi police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police and had been in a relationship with a PSI-level officer for the past year and a half.

However, over differences between them, the two had been fighting for the past few weeks. On January 1, the man threatened to kill the PSI, and jumped off the first-floor terrace of the police station building.

He survived the fall and was admitted to a hospital for his injuries.

The events were witnessed by police sub-inspector Bhagwat Tarange of Dighi police station who later lodged a complaint.

A case under Sections 309 (attempted suicide) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dighi police station. Assistant police inspector A Khatal of Dighi police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.