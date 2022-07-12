HC admits appeal of convict in Varanasi serial blast, summons record

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday admitted for hearing a criminal appeal filed by Varanasi serial blast accused, Waliullah Khan, who was awarded death sentence by trial court at Ghaziabad after convicting him in this serial blast case.

A division bench, comprising justice Manoj Misra and justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, also summoned the records of lower court in the matter.

Waliullah, the prime accused in Varanasi serial blast case had moved this criminal appeal before the Allahabad high court, challenging the judgment of trial court, Ghaziabad dated June 6, 2022, whereby he was awarded death sentence after being convicted in this serial blast case of Varanasi district.

The trial court at Ghaziabad had on June 6, 2022 awarded death sentence to Waliullah for the serial blasts that had rocked Varanasi claiming at least 20 lives in 2006. He has filed this criminal appeal through jail administration of Ghaziabad. At present, Waliulla is lodged in Dasna jail of Ghaziabad district. He is a native of Phulpur area of Prayagraj district.

The blasts had taken place 16 years ago at Varanasi’s Sankat Mochan temple and the railway station.

The first blast had taken place in the evening on March 7, 2006 inside the crowded Sankat Mochan temple under Lanka police station area. Immediately after 15 minutes, another bomb had exploded outside the first-class retiring room at Varanasi Cantonment railway station.

After the lawyers in Varanasi had refused to plead the case, the Allahabad high court had then transferred the trial of this case to Ghaziabad district court.

The prime accused Waliullah was convicted in two cases lodged under the various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder, attempt to murder and also under the Explosive Act. However, he was acquitted in the third case due to lack of evidence.

