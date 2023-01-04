HC bars Bulandshahr lawyer from practice for ‘misbehaving’ with lady judicial officer

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad High Court on Monday (January 2) prohibited lawyer Bharat Singh from practicing in any court of law within Uttar Pradesh after taking cognisance of his “repeated misbehaviour” with a lady judicial officer. The decision will remain in effect till the next hearing of the case on January 12, the HC bench said.

As the accused practiced law in the outlying court of Khurja in Bulandshahr, the court has directed the SSP and the district judge of Bulandshahr to ensure the safety of the lady judicial officer concerned. The HC bench added that court proceedings should not be interfered with in any manner.

The division bench -- comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Shiv Shanker Prasad -- also directed the contemnor to remain physically present in the court on the next date of hearing. “We caution the contemnor to remain careful and not act in an undesirable manner as his conduct is under the strict watch of this court,” the HC bench added.

Earlier, on July 1, 2022, the lady judicial officer made a reference to the HC against Bharat Singh in respect of the alleged criminal contempt. Subsequently, the court took cognisance of the reference and issued notices to the contemnor.

It is alleged that the contemnor advocate obstructed the court proceedings on two occasions and also hurled abuses against her. The lady judicial officer informed that on account of the “contemptuous act”, she had to rise from her dais and take shelter in her chambers to protect her life, liberty, and dignity.

Taking a serious note of repeated misbehaviour with the lady judicial officer, the court, in its order dated January 2, said, “The contemnor allegedly has acted most irresponsibly and his conduct leaves much to be desired. We cannot allow the rule of law to be thrown to the winds at the hands of an unscrupulous contemnor. The acts of intentional disrespect to a lady judicial officer will have to be viewed seriously and dealt with strictly or else the judicial system would collapse.”

