HC grants seven-day parole to Gayatri Prajapati

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted a seven-day parole to former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati. Accused of rape, the minister in the Samajwadi Party government has been granted the relief to attend his daughter’s marriage, scheduled for March 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Gayatri had applied for a 56-day short-term bail but the state government opposed it. He is accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter along with his associates. The former minister was arrested in this case on March 15, 2017. He has been serving in jail since then.