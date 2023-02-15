Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC grants seven-day parole to Gayatri Prajapati

Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:35 AM IST

Accused of rape, the minister in the Samajwadi Party government has been granted the relief to attend his daughter’s marriage, scheduled for March 5.

The former minister was arrested in this case on March 15, 2017. He has been serving in jail since then. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted a seven-day parole to former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati. Accused of rape, the minister in the Samajwadi Party government has been granted the relief to attend his daughter’s marriage, scheduled for March 5.

Earlier, Gayatri had applied for a 56-day short-term bail but the state government opposed it. He is accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter along with his associates. The former minister was arrested in this case on March 15, 2017. He has been serving in jail since then.

