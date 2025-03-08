HC issues contempt notice to Lucknow police commissioner

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday issued a contempt notice to Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar and another to explain as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for alleged wilful disobedience of the order dated February 12,2025, passed by the writ court in a criminal appeal of 2020. Justice Manish Kumar of the high court passed the order on a contempt petition filed by Ajay Singh, a convicted prisoner and appellant. (HT File Photo)

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the appellant is now being treated as an outpatient at KGMU in the orthoapedics department. The writ court on February 12,2025, while disposing of an application filed in the appeal of Ajay Singh, had found from the report submitted by the senior consultant doctor and district jail hospital that, on several occasions, police force was requested for taking the convicted appellant to hospital but it could not be provided for some reason.

The writ court had directed the police commissioner to ensure that the required police force be provided at the earliest as and when the need arises by the senior consultants of the district jail hospital for sending the convict-appellant for treatment to KGMU or to Balrampur Hospital, or any other hospital.

The petitioner’s counsel further contended that the writ court order has not been complied with by the respondents, including the police commissioner, which falls under the purview of the contempt of the writ court’s order.

Listing the contempt case in the week commencing on April 14, the court directed its office to submit a service report by the next date.