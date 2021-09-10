HC notices to Shimla admn over illegal sheds on govt land

The high court of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday issued notices to the chief secretary, commissioner of Shimla municipal corporation, Shimla deputy commissioner, and Shimla superintendent of police in a matter pertaining to construction of illegal sheds on government land in Downdale, Phagli, Shimla and intimidation of the complainant, who is a leprosy patient.

Divisional bench comprising acting chief justice Ravi Malimath and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as public interest litigation on a letter addressed to the chief justice by one leprosy patient, Tek Chand.

The petitioner has alleged that he is residing in the government accommodation built for lepers and two other leprosy patients - Gulab Singh and Partap - also live in the said building, who have illegally raised four permanent houses and 38 temporary sheds on the government land.

He alleged that last year, the councillor of Fagli ward and the junior engineer erected a wall, costing ₹70-80 lakh, on a land encroached by Gulab Singh and Partap. He added that they were allotted government houses in 2013, but these two persons were not in need of government accommodation as their old houses are already on the land.

He alleged that these encroachers threatened to ostracise him from the panchayat of the lepers and to expel him from the government accommodation.

He urged that he may be allowed to live freely in the government accommodation, strict action be taken against the wrongdoers, and an inquiry be conducted in this regard.

He said the encroachments should be removed. The court posted the matter after four weeks and directed the respondents to file a reply by then.