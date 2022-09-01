HC quashes U.P. govt orders notifying 18 OBCs as scheduled castes
Allowing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Dr BR Ambedkar Granthalaya Evam Jan Kalyan, Gorakhpur, and others, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir quashed the three notifications dated December 21, 2016, December 22, 2016 and dated June 24, 2019.
The Allahabad high court on Wednesday quashed the three U.P. government orders which notified eighteen castes under other backward class (OBC) category in the list of scheduled castes.
Earlier, the two notifications dated December 21, 2016 and December 22, 2016 issued by the previous Samajwadi Party government were challenged on the ground that same were without authority as provided under Article 341 of the Constitution. By these notifications, 18 castes under the OBC were included in the scheduled caste (SC) category.
Initially, while hearing the PIL, the court had passed the interim order in favour of petitioner and directed to not issue any caste certificates.
However, during the pendency of the PIL, another notification to the same effect was issued on June 24, 2019 by the incumbent government. This notification was also challenged and, in this case too, an interim order was passed.
On Wednesday, after hearing counsel for the parties, the court was of the view that it was the central government which was empowered to bring a caste in scheduled caste category and the state government had no power in this regard. The detailed verdict is still awaited.
Revised budget estimates: 2022-23 | GMADA earmarks ₹1,500 cr for land acquisition
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for land acquisition and enhanced compensation, for the year 2022-23. GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said this will be spent on acquisition of land for Eco City 1, 2, IT City, and Aerotropolis (an extension of Aerocity) projects of the Authority. The revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 stand at ₹5,200-crore, a 30% jump from 2021-2022 when it was ₹4,000-crore.
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
