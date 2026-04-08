HC seeks probe status in HIV-infected blood transfusion to thalassemic kids

The Jharkhand High Court directed the Jharkhand government to file a supplementary affidavit detailing the investigation into the alleged transfusion of HIV-infected blood to five minor children from West Singhbhum and another from Seraikela-Kharsawan districts at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital (CSH) Blood Bank on October 25, 2025, lawyers close to the development said on Wednesday.

Jharkhand High Court (HT FILE)

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“The HC bench of justice Rangon Mukhopadhyay has ordered the state government to file a supplementary affidavit detailing the investigation status or probe report into the HIV infected blood transfusion to minor thalassemia patient children at the CSH. The bench asked for the probe report by next date of hearing on April 21 to ensure that the persons responsible are brought to justice,” Md Shadab Ansari, advocate for the petitioners, told HT on Wednesday.

A writ petition filed by Deepika Hembram and others sought registration of an FIR and formation of a Special Investigation Team.

“The court was informed that FIR No. 18 of 2026 was registered on February 6, 2026. However, noting that the state counsel was unaware of the probe’s progress, Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay observed that the incident has jeopardized the future of several young children,” added Ansari.

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{{^usCountry}} “Though by registering a FIR, primary grievance of the petitioners seems to have been redressed but considering the gravity of the offence when several young children have been infused with HIV infected blood, this jeopardising their future, it would be necessary to ensure that the persons who are responsible for such criminal act needs to be brought to justice,” the HC order, copy of which is with HT, stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Though by registering a FIR, primary grievance of the petitioners seems to have been redressed but considering the gravity of the offence when several young children have been infused with HIV infected blood, this jeopardising their future, it would be necessary to ensure that the persons who are responsible for such criminal act needs to be brought to justice,” the HC order, copy of which is with HT, stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Even the learned state government counsel seems to be not aware as on date about the investigation which is being carried out by the police. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, learned Anil Kumar Singh, A.C. to G.P.-1, shall file a supplementary affidavit indicating the investigation which has been carried out so far in details,” the HC order, uploaded on Wednesday, states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even the learned state government counsel seems to be not aware as on date about the investigation which is being carried out by the police. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, learned Anil Kumar Singh, A.C. to G.P.-1, shall file a supplementary affidavit indicating the investigation which has been carried out so far in details,” the HC order, uploaded on Wednesday, states. {{/usCountry}}

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It may be noted here that the Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahato had given 15 days to the Jharkhand health minister Dr Irfan Ansari on February 27 to place the investigation report into the HIV positive blood transfusion to minor thalassemia patient children at the CSH.

The Speaker’s ruling had come after the health minister had told the house that the investigation of this nature was technically complicated and would require time. Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee had raised the issue in the assembly seeking to know as to by which time the report of the probe constituted by the state health department would be submitted and what actions have the state government taken in the matter so far.

“The children were not transfused with HIV infected blood,” the state government had submitted in its written reply to the house, prompting Chatterjee to accuse the health minister of trying to shield the culprits.

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State health minister Dr Irfan Ansari had responded by saying that inquiry was ongoing and action would be taken based on the report, adding that compensation of ₹2 lakh each has been provided to the families of the victim children.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debashish Sarkar ...Read More Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things. Read Less

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