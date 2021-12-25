Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘He hasn’t resigned, issue is resolved’: Uttarakhand minister’s close aide

On Friday, minister Harak Singh Rawat stormed out of the cabinet meeting citing “government inaction” on proposed medical college in his constituency
Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat. (File photo)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 12:13 PM IST
ByKalyan Das

After a dramatic turn of events during the cabinet meeting in Uttarakhand, in which senior cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat stormed out by tendering his “oral resignation” as a minister, BJP MLA and his close aide Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ on Saturday morning claimed that “the issue has been resolved with no resignation from Rawat.”

On late Friday evening, Rawat stormed out of the cabinet meeting citing “government inaction” on proposed medical college in his constituency. Before leaving, he “tendered his oral resignation as a minister.”

Rawat, after leaving the meeting, left the state secretariat in his car without informing anyone about his whereabouts.

According to a government senior official, present during the cabinet meeting, “While the cabinet was discussing various proposals during the meeting led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rawat raised the issue of approving the proposed medical college in his constituency of Kotdwar before the former which led to an argument between the two.”

“The argument heated up after Rawat alleged that the development projects in his constituency are not being approved by the cabinet in a conspiracy. He then stormed out of the meeting saying, “There is no use of being a minister, I am leaving the cabinet”,” said the official.

RELATED STORIES

While speaking to media persons at his residence in Dehradun, Kau said Friday’s episode happened over Rawat’s unhappiness over the “proposed medical college in his constituency of Kotdwar.”

He said, “It was not a big issue. The episode happened over the lack of approval of a proposed medical college in his constituency of Kotdwar. It has now been resolved as the government has approved it and would likely pass its government order on Monday.”

“Rawat is also an MLA and was trying to carry development works in his constituency. However, if the officials put hurdles, then it is natural for him to get upset and angry. But now all is well. He never tendered his resignation and is with the party,” added Kau.

Kalyan Das

Kalyan Das covers crime, transport, human rights and central government offices from Bhopal and Indore.

