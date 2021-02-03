Head teacher of primary school in Ludhiana tests positive for Covid-19

A day after primary schools across the state resumed classes after a hiatus of 11 months, a head teacher at Government Primary School, Chet Singh Nagar, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The teacher had reportedly been unwell since Saturday and had developed Covid symptoms on Monday after which she got herself tested. Though the teacher had not attended school on Monday, at least 14 teachers in the school have been asked to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure, as they had come in contact with her last week.

Deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh said the teacher was unwell. “While pre-primary classes resumed on Monday, the classes for students of Class 3, 4 and 5 were also being held in the school as per routine,” the DEO said.

Four more inmates of old-age home test +ve

Four more inmates of Shree Vivekanand Swarg Ashram Trust, Model Town Extension, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The health department had collected samples of 50 inmates and seven staff members on Monday after six inmates had been found infected. The old age home has been sealed and the area has been turned into a micro-containment zone.

Shree Vivekanand Swarg Ashram Trust president Anil Bharti said while the six inmates who had tested positive earlier are at the civil hospital, the four new patients have been admitted to the charitable hospital run by the trust.

It is not yet clear how the elderly inmates had contracted the virus. Bharti reiterated that all the caretakers at the old-age home had been strictly following the Covid guidelines put in place by the government.

No new case from Mundian Kalan school

In a major respite, no new Covid infections have been reported from

Government Senior Secondary School, Mundian Kalan. The school had been closed after an English teacher had tested positive for the virus on Saturday. A team of the health department had collected samples from 29 teachers, nine non-teaching staff and three students on Monday. The school has been closed as a precautionary measure and students have been asked to attend classes online. Over 600 of the total 1, 377 students of Classes 6 to 12 had been attending classes physically at the school.

District now has 353 active cases

With 37 fresh infections on Tuesday, the cumulative count of Covid cases in Ludhiana went up to 25, 884. The district now has 353 active cases. As many as 24, 527 patients have successfully managed to defeat the virus in the district while 1, 001 have succumbed so far.

Second stage of Covid vaccination starts today

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive will start in the district from Wednesday. Frontline workers from the municipal corporation, police department and other government offices are to be covered in this phase. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has offered to be the first to receive the jab in the second phase in the district.

District immunisation officer Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said the vaccination process will start from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) and later start at other sites. She added that around 20,000 frontline workers have enrolled to receive the shots so far while 16,897 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the first phase.