After four contract dengue in Agra, health dept asks lab owners to report every case

AGRA With four people testing positive for dengue, the health department in the Taj City has geared up for monsoons when communicable diseases usually witness a spike. The department has asked pathology lab owners to report every dengue case. An appeal has been made to denizens to avoid storing water in coolers or stagnation anywhere else.

The department has asked pathology lab owners to report every dengue case. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are fully prepared and all required precautions are being taken. The health workers are active at district, block, and tehsil levels, and are visiting households to spread awareness,” said Dr AK Srivastava, chief medical officer, Agra, on Saturday.

“So far, four people have tested positive for dengue in Agra. As a proactive step, notices have been issued to owners of pathology to report every case testing positive for dengue. The lab is required to inform the name, address, age, and slide sample of such cases. Any case of concealment will invite against the erring pathology lab owner,” added the CMO.

With available details, the health department plans to undertake fogging and anti-larvae spray in localities where such cases surface. “We urge city residents to be cautious and remove stored water in coolers. Household members should avoid storage of fresh water, which if stagnant for days, proves to be a breeding ground for dengue, a viral disease that spreads through mosquitoes,” said Dr Srivastava.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON