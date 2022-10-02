Health profile of every resident in Telangana to be prepared, says KCR

Warangal: The health profile of every resident of Telangana will be prepared soon and the initiative launched on a pilot basis in Sircilla and Mulugu assembly constituencies has already concluded, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Saturday.

Speaking after the inauguration of Prathima Cancer Hospital and a Medical College here, he said Telangana will have over 10,000 seats once all the medical colleges, envisaged by his government, are set up.

He said the aim is to have at least one college in each of the 33 districts in the state.

“We have taken up a great endeavour of creating the health profile of Telangana. On an experimental basis we have taken up Siricilla constituency and Mulugu constituency and created a 100 per cent health profile. Details such as blood group and other parameters of every person were computerized,” Rao said.

He also noted that once the project was completed at the state level, access to health profile of any citizen will just be a click away.

According to him, the number of MBBS seats in the state has reached 6,800 from 2,800 in 2014.

There were only five government medical colleges in the state when the state was formed in 2014. The number has gone to 17 now.

“Though the Centre did not allot any medical college to the state, we are aiming to establish medical colleges in all 33 districts,” he said.

The CM took pot shots at the Union ministers, saying that they criticise the TRS government when they visit the state, but give away awards of excellence in Delhi.

Rao said some forces are trying to plant the seeds of poison in people’s minds, which is not good for the society.

The cultivable land in America is 29 per cent, China is 16 per cent while India has 43 crore acres blessed with favourable climatic conditions and 70,000 TMC of river waters, he noted

