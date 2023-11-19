Heartbreak in Lucknow as Team India falls short in World Cup finals

Lucknow: Disappointment swept over cricket enthusiasts in Lucknow as Team India faced defeat in the World Cup finals. The smiles on fans’ faces vanished when Australian batter Travis Head scored a century, successfully chasing India’s total of 240 runs. In the first half, Head’s brilliant catch to dismiss skipper Rohit Sharma marked a turning point, leading to India losing their grip on the game.

The smiles on fans’ faces vanished when Australian batter Travis Head scored a century (Deepak Gupta)

Australia secured the trophy for the sixth time, chasing down the target with several overs to spare. Fans left the stadium with disappointment etched across their faces, attributing Australia’s win to their strong performance in batting, bowling, and fielding.

Throughout the day, fans in Lucknow remained glued to giant screens, caught up in World Cup fever as Team India clashed with Australia in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Preparations had begun days before the finals, following India’s victory against New Zealand in the semifinal.

Yogya Pratap Singh, who watched the game at a mall with friends, expressed his disappointment that Team India, despite winning all 10 games, faltered in the crucial final. His younger brother Gatik urged fans to support the team, acknowledging their runner-up finish in the World Cup campaign.

The World Cup final was telecast live on a big screen at St Joseph College in Rajajipuram, where the ground transformed into a stadium-like setting for thousands of spectators. Students, with faces and hands painted in the Tricolor, played the role of enthusiastic cheerleaders for the Men in Blue.

Residents of Srishti Apartments set up a screen for live streaming, while LuLu Mall and Pendulum Bar at The Centrum attracted cricket fans eager to witness the match. Combo packages and cricket-themed decor added to the experience, creating a lively atmosphere for fans.

Live streaming of the India vs Australia World Cup final was organized by Lucknow University Sports Council at the Pavilion Ground, with Prof Rupesh Kumar, president of Lucknow Sports Council, and other teachers present. The Eram Public School in Indira Nagar also buzzed with excitement as students thoroughly enjoyed the match.

The ground erupted with cheers as Indian bowlers took three Australian wickets within the first 10 overs, providing moments of joy for students and fans alike. Despite the defeat, the cricket spirit remained alive, and fans expressed gratitude for the thrilling journey Team India provided in the World Cup.

