After Ballia, a rise in ‘heat-stroke’ deaths raises questions over Deoria’s preparedness

GORAKHPUR After Ballia, Deoria has also started to report an increase in ‘heat-stroke’ deaths. While a few local media reports attribute the recent deaths to the ongoing heatwave in the region, health officials have refused to comment on the situation before the autopsy reports ascertain their cause.

East U.P. is battling scorching heat. (HT File)

Reportedly, a total of 53 deaths, allegedly due to heat-stroke, were reported from across the Deoria district on Sunday alone. When asked about it, Dr Rajesh Barnwal, the principal of Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, said, “Some of the patients displayed symptoms of sunstroke but only the postmortem report can ascertain the exact reason behind the deaths.”

The number of deaths reported by local media also cannot be confirmed, said the doctor. In a similar vein, Dr HK Mishra, the chief medical officer of the district hospital, said that the symptoms of sunstroke were found in four cases but only the autopsy report can specify the cause of deaths.

However, chief medical superintendent of Deoria, Dr H K Mishra, said that an alert has been sounded and all the CHCs and hospitals have been equipped with emergency medicine. Also, people have been advised to stay indoors during the daytime as temperature levels are hovering around 43 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, eight ‘heat-stroke’ deaths were reported from Gorakhpur on Sunday night. In Gorakhpur too, local health officials have not yet confirmed the reports of ‘heat-stroke’ deaths.

In this context, health officials called for a joint press conference on Monday to clear the air. Addressing media persons, chief medical superintendent in Gorakhpur, Dr Rajendra Thakur, said there have been no deaths due to the heatwave in the district.

