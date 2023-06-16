Assam: Fresh floods hit state; over 28,000 affected in three districts

Heavy rain in Assam has led to floods in the state affecting over 28,000 people in three districts so far.

(PTI photo)

Urban flooding was also reported from cities including Guwahati and Silchar.

According to the flood report issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 28,870 persons living in 25 villages in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur district.

More than 215 hectares of crop land have been submerged and over 12,000 animals have been affected by the flood.

“Urban floods have been reported from Kamrup Metro, Cachar and Nalbari districts,” ASDMA wrote in its report.

“Due to heavy rainfall, flash floods occurred and waterlogging in different places of Silchar Town, Guwahati and Nalbari”, the report added.

The embankment in the Bethukandi area was damaged.

Landslides have been reported in Khanapar and Satgaon area in Kamrup Metro and Mohankhal area in Cachar district.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Heavy rainfall was reported in various parts of Assam, but no river is flowing above the danger level.

The flood situation led to also affected students who had to sit for the National Eligibility Test (NET) Examination

Due to a landslide in Meghalaya, a large number of students from Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi failed to attend the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination due to a landslide in Meghalaya.

Narrating her ordeal, a student from Silchar, Debasmita Purkayastha said they were informed by the UGC at the last moment that there is no examination centre in Silchar and they have to move to Guwahati.

They started on Wednesday and at around 3am, they got stuck at Meghalaya’s Sonapur.

After 20 hours they had to return, due to which, they missed the examination.

“UGC informed us at the last moment and many of us couldn’t manage train or flight tickets. Knowing that it was raining in Meghalaya, we started but failed to reach Guwahati due to landslide, Purkayastha told HT on Thursday.

“It is a known fact that Barak Valley is far from Guwahati and in the rainy season, landslides happen. Still, they changed the centre and didn’t give us adequate time to buy the tickets,” she said.

