Fresh floods, erosion in three districts of Assam; over 33,000 affected

Published on Oct 11, 2022 06:22 PM IST

A water resources department official in Dibrugarh informed that the Brahmaputra was flowing at 105.17 metre as of 5 pm on Tuesday, close to the danger mark of 105.70 metre

A flood affected girl rows a boat near her submerged house at Burhaburhi village, about 65 km east of Guwahati in Assam. (AP File Photo)
ByUtpal Parashar

Heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh over the past few days triggered fresh floods and erosion in three districts of Assam, state disaster management officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 46 villages in eight revenue circles of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts are grappling with flood-related situations, and 33,836 persons have been affected so far.

“More than floods, some areas of Dibrugarh, such as Maijan and Nagaghuli, are facing erosion on the banks of the Brahmaputra. There has been no major damage to property or loss of life and injury to humans yet,” said Biswajit Pegu, deputy commissioner, Dibrugarh.

“There’s very heavy current in the Brahmaputra at present, which is unlike anything seen around this time of the year,” said Hridoyananda Gogoi, assistant executive engineer in the water resources department.

“While the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) and the Mohanbari airport are a bit far from where the erosion is taking place, there is threat to the area if the situation doesn’t improve,” he added.

According to ASDMA, 1,300 hectares of crop area have been affected due to the floods and six relief distribution centres have been set up in Dhemaji district.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
