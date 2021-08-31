Heavy rain exposes Delhi’s poor drainage system

New Delhi: Delhi’s highway-like roads, yet again, flooded on Tuesday as heavy morning rains brought the city to an almost halt with commuters across the city struggling as key stretches went under water, exposing the pathetic drainage system and the lack of a comprehensive plan to rid the city of the annual monsoon menace.

According to India Meteorological Data (IMD), Delhi on Tuesday received 84.1mm rain between 8.30am and 2.30 pm.

According to officials of the Traffic Police and the public works department (PWD), heavy waterlogging was reported underneath the AIIMS flyover, ITO, Ring Road near Hyatt Hotel, both sides of the Savitri flyover, Maharani Bagh, Dhaula Kuan to 11 Murti carriageway, Shahjahan Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Moolchand underpass, among others.

Waterlogging was also seen in residential colonies such as Jangpura extension, Defence Colony, Maharani Bagh, Malviya Nagar, Garhi village, Sangam Vihar, Vigyan Lok and Laxmi Nagar, they said.

Flooded roads led to traffic snarls on several key stretches such as ITO, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Dhaula Kuan, near Bhikaji Cama Place on Ring Road, Narayana, Rohtak Road, Peeragarhi and Nangloi among others.

People uploaded videos of waterlogged streets in different parts of the city on social media.

PWD officials said around 30-40 waterlogging complaints were received till Tuesday evening. According to municipal data, nearly 10 incidents of tree felling were reported. A portion of a wall also collapsed near Sainik Farms in south Delhi.

“Getting stuck in a traffic jam is a nightmare whether it is due to waterlogging or poor roads. I was stuck in a traffic jam for about 20 minutes on Rohtak Road near Peeragarhi. Authorities should do something so that such level of waterlogging doesn’t occur,” Ramesh Kushwaha, a resident of Patel Nagar said.

Uday Verma, a resident of Hari Nagar who travels to Uttam Nagar daily, said, “This has become a recurring issue. Whenever it rains, it becomes a headache to step out of home. A lot of promises are made by the agencies every year, but it’s the same story that is repeated after rains.”

A senior traffic police officer said they diverted traffic on various stretches due to heavy waterlogging.

The last drainage master plan was drafted by the Delhi administration in 1976. To be sure, Delhi was administered by a metropolitan council between 1966 and 1990. In 2016, the Delhi government commissioned a study of the city’s drainage system by IIT-Delhi. Following the study, a drainage master plan was compiled which had also pointed out to the fact that the city had no single agency to manage and maintain drainage. However, the plan could not be implemented.

Besides, the fact that a multitude of agencies are responsible for maintenance of storm water drains ensures that each as rains bring the city to it knees, there is blame game between which drains were cleaned on time and which were cleared of silt.

The Delhi government has now started working on fixing a drainage plan for the city. Last week, after chairing a review meeting on the Delhi drainage masterplan, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the design of city drains will be changed according to the suggestions by an expert team from IIT-Delhi to ensure smooth flow of water during and after heavy rains and resolve the problem of waterlogging on roads during monsoon.

According to a senior PWD official, they have cancelled leaves across the department to ensure all ranks are on duty to address all issues during monsoon.

IMD officials said this monsoon, Delhi has received most of the showers in short and intense spells rather than uniformly distributed over the day. Scientists and weather experts said this pattern was being observed over the past few years, which has brought down the number of days on which rain was received as well as adversely affecting the area’s ecology. “This excess rainwater just flows down the drain instead of seeping in slowly into the ground over days,” said an IMD scientist who asked not to be named.

On August 21, Delhi received 138.8mm rain making it the highest single-day rainfall recorded in over 14 years. A large chunk of this heavy spell was received within six hours. In July too, Delhi received 100mm rainfall within just three hours.

“The rainfall received on August 21 was too intense for a 24-hour period. Even 100 mm rainfall within three hours is too much. Ideally, this amount of rain should be more uniformly distributed over the month. More than 100 mm rainfall must happen over a period of a week to 15 days,” the IMD scientist said.

IMD has forecast thundershowers and heavy rain at isolated places in the capital on Wednesday.

The rain also brought down the mercury with the city recording a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal for this time of the year, and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal. On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius.