Brace for heavy rainfall from Friday; light spell likely in next 48 hours

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2023 09:32 PM IST

The weather department has issued a warning of a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, which is very likely at isolated places.

LUCKNOW City residents may experience heavy rainfall from Friday but there are some chances that the state capital may get little rain on Wednesday and Thursday too, said an official with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be 37 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. The state forecast is rain/thundershower very likely at a few places over the state.

The weather department has issued a warning of a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, which is very likely at isolated places. Also, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Western Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 37 and 28.6 degrees Celsius respectively. However, it was the high humidity level (74%) that affected people.

