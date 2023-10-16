Help just a call away: Cops to women in remote areas

Under the fourth phase of state government’s Mission Shakti programme, the senior police officials are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to women and making them aware of their rights while encouraging them to report any cases of harassment or any other issue.

‘Mission Shakti’ is UP government’s flagship programme for women’s safety, empowerment and self-reliance. It was launched in October 2020.

Since the launch of Mission Shakti, senior cops have held meetings in remote villages of the district.

Recently, DCP Shradhha Narendra Pandey who is Mission Shakti incharge, held meetings at schools and colleges in different parts of the district including in rural areas of trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga and encouraged women to report to police if they face any problem.

“The rural women are now freely communicating with women cops and showing interest in knowing about their rights. They are being informed about helpline numbers 112, 1090, 1076 along with 181 and 108. Moreover, they are also being given legal advice about their problems. Help of village heads and schoolteachers are also being taken in reaching out to women and informing them about schemes and different helpline numbers,” added the DCP.

DCP trans-Yamuna Abhinav Tyagi said earlier awareness programmes etc were held at police headquarters, police lines, tehsils and police stations by senior women cops but they made little impact. Now, cops are holding awareness programmes at village and hamlet level.

Officials said women in city areas were more aware of the helpline numbers and other assistance programmes but in rural areas, majority of them had no knowledge about the recent schemes.

Meanwhile, police teams visited many villages to communicate with women and girls in remote rural areas of trans-Yamuna including Bara, Kaundhiyara, Industrial Areas, Khiri, Koraon, Meja, Shankargarh and villages on borders of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.

“Approaching women and girls at their doorstep for raising awareness about their rights and various schemes available to them for their assistance is proving to be more effective and impactful. Not just in the city but even in remote and rocky areas of trans-Yamuna, women cops are visiting villages and holding meetings with rural women and girls for raising awareness about their rights and beneficiary schemes,” Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma said

“Besides raising awareness about their rights, the objective of the campaign is also to empower women so that they feel free to approach cops in case they are in distress or need help,” Sharma added.

PINK LETTER BOX INITIATIVE

In a new initiative under Mission Shakti, a pink letter box has been introduced at schools and colleges. Women facing any harassment or facing difficulties may drop a letter in the box which is regularly checked by Anti Romeo squads and Mission Shakti team members. Appropriate and instant action is taken on complaints received through the pink letter box.

