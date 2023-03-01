Heroin worth 14 cr recovered from Assam’s Cachar district: Police

In a major drug haul, Assam’s Cachar police recovered three kilograms of heroin from Sonai area which was suspected to be transported from Manipur.

The arrested persons have been identified and both are residents of Natun Ramnagar Part-IV village. (HT photo)

According to police, the estimated price of the seized narcotics at the international markets is valued at ₹14 crore. Two local residents have been arrested in this connection.

Based on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Tengrakhara village in Kachudharam Part-IV area last night, superintendent of police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta said.

“During the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that this huge consignment was brought from Manipur and they were planning to transport it to the other parts of the country,” Mahatta told HT.

He said this is probably the biggest amount of heroin recovered in a single operation in Cachar district till date.

The arrested persons have been identified and both are residents of Natun Ramnagar Part-IV village in Sonai, police said.

The additional SP of Cachar district, Subrata Sen said that at around 2am, two teams of police reached the area and raided the place.

“We recovered more than 150 soap cases filled with brown sugar (about 2kg) from a room and another kilogram of the suspected narcotic, kept in plastic packets, was found from the backyard. It looked like they were preparing to transport it,” Sen said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma showered praise on police

praised the police for this success. He wrote on twitter, “In a huge recovery on Tuesday, Cachar Police arrested two drug peddlers at Kachudaram and seized 3 kg Brown Sugar being transported from a neighbouring state. Much appreciated.”

In similar cases reported in Karbi Anglong district on Sunday and Monday, police recovered over 7kg brown sugar worth over ₹20 crore.

Police said the narcotics were transported from Nagaland.