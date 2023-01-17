Yaba tablets worth 50 crore seized in Assam; one person arrested

In one of the biggest drug seizures of Yaba tablets, Assam police in Karimganj district on Tuesday morning seized 7.6 lakh tablets from a vehicle coming from Mizoram, officials said.

One person, suspected to be a drug peddler, was arrested with the narcotics.

According to police, the seized Yaba tablets are worth ₹50 crore in the international markets.

The superintendent of police of Karimganj district, Padmanabh Baruah said at Bagargool check point near Karimganj town, the on-duty homeguards and village defence party (VDP) noticed unusual movement of a vehicle.

“When the police and VDP stopped the vehicle and attempted to check it, the driver offered a bribe of ₹20 lakh. The officers then caught and arrested him later”, Baruah said.

The SP said during the checking, police found several packets filled with Yaba tablets.

“We rushed to the spot and our team of experts started counting the Yaba tablets. It is more than 7.6 lakh which is one of the biggest seizures in Assam till date,” Baruah told HT.

The arrested individual has been identified who is a resident of Karimganj district.

Police officials are suspecting that he was transporting the narcotics from Mizoram.

Karimganj’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gitartha Dev Sarma said they are interrogating the arrested individual.

“We are suspecting that the consignment was coming from Mizoram’s side. The arrested person is a resident of Karimganj and he is not revealing much in the interrogation,” Sarma said.