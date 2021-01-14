High Court: 11 in-person benches from Jan 18
The Delhi High Court will have eleven benches to physically hear the cases from January 18. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the high court is presently functioning with physical hearing by two to three benches, on a rotation basis.
Monday onwards, 11 benches -- two division benches of two judges each and nine single-judge benches shall conduct physical proceedings while rest of the judges would hear the cases via video conferencing.
The high court registrar general has also issued directions to the Principal District and Sessions Judges and Principal Judge, Family Court to prepare a roster of all the subordinate courts in such a manner that the physical proceedings are held on alternate day basis, stated the office order.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 phases of vaccination will be completed in 3 months: Maharashtra health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Palghar district gets 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow us to reopen, coaching class owners in Maharashtra urge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS students enrolled in Chinese universities fear losing year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surge to 52,558
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Half of Mumbai’s population to be vaccinated in a year?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana MC opens utensil bank as alternative to single-use plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana school suicide: 2 days on, DEO instructs all teachers to check classes before leaving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro to extend services from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMADA extends Eco City-2 scheme till January 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cow shelter inaugurated in Panchkula’s Sukhdarshanpur village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala MP, MLA absent from oath ceremony of mayor, councillors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vasai lawyer, teen held for hitting jogger with car, dumping him near ashramshala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Psychiatrist trained in Mumbai elected dean of UK college
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox