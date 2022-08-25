High Court grants slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife anticipatory bail

The Allahabad high court granted anticipatory bail to Richa Dubey, wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in an alleged forgery case.

Justice SK Gupta allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Richa Dubey, who filed the present petition after police filed a charge sheet against her. Earlier, she was granted anticipatory bail by the high court till the submission of the police report.

Dubey’s plea was that during the investigation, she had fully cooperated. But the investigating officer ignored this fact and without collecting cogent and credible evidence submitted the charge sheet against the petitioner.

Her further submission was that she was already enlarged on anticipatory bail, and during that period, she has not misused the liberty of bail therefore there is no need for custodial interrogation of the applicant; hence, the applicant may be enlarged on anticipatory bail till the conclusion of the trial.

The court while allowing the plea observed, “Let the applicant-- Richa Dubey, be released on bail by the trial court till conclusion of trial on furnishing a personal bond and two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court concerned…”

To recall, as per allegations in the FIR lodged in 2020, Richa Dubey and eight other co-accused were using SIM cards registered on some other person’s identity.