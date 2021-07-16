Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / High court seeks details about people with leprosy in Odisha
others

High court seeks details about people with leprosy in Odisha

The court appointed a committee of three lawyers to check the living condition of people with leprosy to understand their needs
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Orissa high court has asked the government to submit district-wise details on the number of leprosy-affected people, facilities available for them and whether the state and Centre’s interventions have resulted in a reduction in such cases.

A two-judge bench of chief justice S Murlidhar and justice SK Panigrahi also asked the government to submit an affidavit on the prevalence of leprosy, the status of availability of treatment, beds, and drugs across the state and the status of filling up of vacant posts of medical officers and staff.

“Exact figures rather than platitudes or general vague statements of due care and attention be placed on record,” the court said while hearing a petition filed by the general secretary of State Leprosy Welfare Federation, Bipin Bihari Pradhan, over deficiencies in the state’s leprosy control measures.

Also Read | Odisha chit fund scam: CBI arrests brothers of firm’s managing director

The court appointed a committee of three lawyers to check the living condition of people with leprosy to understand their needs.

In 2006-2007, Odisha was declared “leprosy free” as per the World Health Organization (WHO) standards. According to WHO, regions reporting 1 case per 10,000 of the population can be called leprosy free.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral

Mumbai Police shares Harry Potter related post to remind people to wear masks

Baby monkey does this to climb wall, people love adorable video

Meet the MasterChef Australia finalist who pinned Bengali food on world map
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP