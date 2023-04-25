High School fifth ranker Shreeyam aspires to serve as engineer

A High School student of Pratapgarh’s Kripalu Balika Inter College, Kunda, Shreeyam Tripathi, excelled in the UP Board High School exams by claiming the fifth rank in the state. Securing 584 out of total 600 marks, she secured 97.33% in the exams much to the delight of her parents and teachers. Shreeyam Tripathi (Sourced)

Shreeyam, the daughter of Ranjan Tripathi, is a resident of Kunda’s Attanagar locality and has been studying in Kripalu Balika Inter College right from the primary level.

“I studied four to five hours each day to prepare for the exams. My mother, Rani Devi and father constantly encouraged and supported me to excel,” she said while adding that the blessings of Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj, a noted saint of the area on whose name her school is named, as well as the guidance provided by her teachers, ensured that she could secure the fifth rank in the state in the exams.

Shreeyam wants to serve the country by becoming an engineer and said that her performance was a result of self-study. “I believe attending regular classes and studying all the year round proved beneficial for me,” she said.