Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday honoured distinguished personalities of the state, including Padma Shri Prem Lal Gautam, civil servants and sportspersons, with state-level awards during the Himachal Day programme for bringing pride to the state through their work and successes.

Himachal CM honours Padma Shri Prem Lal Gautam, civil servants and others on state day

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Civil Services Award, Prerna Srot Samman and Himachal Gaurav Award comprised the honours conferred during the programme held in Reckongpeo in Kinnaur district.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan and the Department of Digital Technology and Governance were honoured with the Civil Services Award in the departmental/institutional category. Balh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Smritika Negi received the award in the individual category.

Charu Sharma from Shimla district and Chhonzin Angmo from Kinnaur district were conferred with the Prerna Srot Samman in the Individual category.

Members of the women's national kabaddi team, Ritu Negi from Sirmour, Sakshi Sharma, Pushpa and Bhawan Devi, all from Mandi district, and Champa Thakur from Chamba district, were awarded the Prerna Srot Samman in the Group category.

Additionally, the Department of Urology at Chamiyana Hospital was also honoured with the Prerna Srot Samman.

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{{^usCountry}} Agriculturist Prem Lal Gautam , who was awarded Padma Shri earlier this year, O P Sharma from Hamirpur, Brij Sharma, principal of the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities Shimla, Harleen Kaur of Shimla and Snehlata from Bilaspur district were honoured with the Himachal Gaurav Award in the Individual category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agriculturist Prem Lal Gautam , who was awarded Padma Shri earlier this year, O P Sharma from Hamirpur, Brij Sharma, principal of the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities Shimla, Harleen Kaur of Shimla and Snehlata from Bilaspur district were honoured with the Himachal Gaurav Award in the Individual category. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District-level awards were also given to police personnel from Kinnaur, including ASI Vikas Guleria, Head Constable Lalit Kumar and Mehar Chand, along with Public Works Department officials such as SDO Bhim Sen Negi, JE Sumit Dogra, Ashok Kumar and technicians Medhar Singh and Sanjeev Kumar for their excellent services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District-level awards were also given to police personnel from Kinnaur, including ASI Vikas Guleria, Head Constable Lalit Kumar and Mehar Chand, along with Public Works Department officials such as SDO Bhim Sen Negi, JE Sumit Dogra, Ashok Kumar and technicians Medhar Singh and Sanjeev Kumar for their excellent services. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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