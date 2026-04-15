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Himachal CM honours Padma Shri Prem Lal Gautam, civil servants and others on state day

Himachal CM honours Padma Shri Prem Lal Gautam, civil servants and others on state day

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:57 pm IST
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Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday honoured distinguished personalities of the state, including Padma Shri Prem Lal Gautam, civil servants and sportspersons, with state-level awards during the Himachal Day programme for bringing pride to the state through their work and successes.

Himachal CM honours Padma Shri Prem Lal Gautam, civil servants and others on state day

Civil Services Award, Prerna Srot Samman and Himachal Gaurav Award comprised the honours conferred during the programme held in Reckongpeo in Kinnaur district.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan and the Department of Digital Technology and Governance were honoured with the Civil Services Award in the departmental/institutional category. Balh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Smritika Negi received the award in the individual category.

Charu Sharma from Shimla district and Chhonzin Angmo from Kinnaur district were conferred with the Prerna Srot Samman in the Individual category.

Members of the women's national kabaddi team, Ritu Negi from Sirmour, Sakshi Sharma, Pushpa and Bhawan Devi, all from Mandi district, and Champa Thakur from Chamba district, were awarded the Prerna Srot Samman in the Group category.

Additionally, the Department of Urology at Chamiyana Hospital was also honoured with the Prerna Srot Samman.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal CM honours Padma Shri Prem Lal Gautam, civil servants and others on state day
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal CM honours Padma Shri Prem Lal Gautam, civil servants and others on state day
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