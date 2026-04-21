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Himachal CM Sukhu launches projects worth 153 crore in Fatehpur

Himachal CM Sukhu launches projects worth ₹153 crore in Fatehpur

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 08:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched eight development projects worth 153.81 crore during a one-day visit to the Fatehpur area of Kangra district.

Himachal CM Sukhu launches projects worth 153 crore in Fatehpur

He carried out the 'bhoomi pujan' of an 103.65 crore 800-metre span bridge over Beas river, which will connect Terrace and Sthana , improving connectivity for the people of Fatehpur and Jaswan-Pragpur assembly constituencies.

The chief minister inaugurated a combined office building at Fatehpur built at 12.82 crore, and a road connecting Kodi Bela to Paral via Jatt Beli built at 5.27 crore. He also inaugurated a road connecting Palakh to Charuri and Malhari to Duhag, which was constructed at 5.89 crore, a statement issued here said.

Earlier, the CM also laid the foundation stone of the construction of an electrical division and sub-division office buildings and the augmentation of a 33 KV sub-station at Jawalamukhi in Kangra district.

Sukhu also announced that 25 crore would be provided as the first instalment in the first phase for the beautification of both areas. The chief minister offered prayers at the Jawalamukhi temple.

MLA Sanjay Rattan thanked the chief minister for the development projects initiated or announced by him.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kangra district shimla chief minister sukhvinder singh sukhu
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal CM Sukhu launches projects worth 153 crore in Fatehpur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal CM Sukhu launches projects worth 153 crore in Fatehpur
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