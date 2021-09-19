Himachal Congress demands judicial probe into ex-panchayat chief’s death

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore demanded judicial probe into the death of party leader and former panchayat president Paras Ram Negi.

Negi, and his wife and Kais panchayat president Youm Devi were reportedly attacked by nearly 15 persons at Chharudu on the Kullu-Naggar road and they were grievously injured while they were returning home in a car on August 26.

Negi had later succumbed to his injuries. A video is making rounds on the social media where his wife has accused local BJP leaders of orchestrating the attack on the couple.

“Congress will not remain silent spectator to the brutal acts of BJP leaders,” said Rathore while addressing the media.

“I had met Paras Ram in the hospital and the way he was beaten up is shocking. Paras Ram was killed in the attack and his wife is still battling for life,” he added.

Rathore threatened to launch a stir, provided the government tried to push the matter under the carpet. The party leaders will meet the governor to apprise him about the entire episode.

Congress legislator Nand Lal and Dhani Ram Shandil accompanied him in the press conference. Former speaker Gangu Ram Musafir and Biru Ram Kishore also accompanied him.

MLA Nand Lal said the incident has raised a big question on safety of Dalits in Himachal. The government has completely failed to protect the Dalit society. Biru Ram Kishor said Congress will not tolerate injustice to any section in Himachal with solidarity.

Expressing anger over the incident in Kullu, he said the state Congress stood with them to provide justice to the victim’s family.