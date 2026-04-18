...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Himachal: Factory worker killed in accident, labourers claim management negligence

Himachal: Factory worker killed in accident, labourers claim management negligence

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 08:19 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Nahan , A 29-year-old worker was killed in an alleged industrial accident in Himachal's Sirmaur district on Saturday, sparking outrage as labourers took to the streets in anger, raising slogans and accusing the factory management of negligence, officials said.

Himachal: Factory worker killed in accident, labourers claim management negligence

Tika Ram was killed when the cables of a lift allegedly snapped at the Sunvet Health Care Company, located in Shambhuwala village on the Nahan-Paonta road, approximately 15 kilometres from Nahan.

The angry labourers gathered on the main Nahan-Paonta road, alleging that the factory management had failed to repair the malfunctioning lift, despite receiving multiple complaints over several days, and that failure led to the accident.

Following assurances and persuasion from the factory management, the workers eventually returned to the factory premises.

The complainant, Harish, claimed that the lift had been making a "ticking" sound for quite some time, indicating that it was not functioning properly. The factory management had been informed of this issue, but took no remedial action. Despite this, approximately 150 bundles of heavy PVC goods were loaded into the lift, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sirmaur district himachal pradesh
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal: Factory worker killed in accident, labourers claim management negligence
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal: Factory worker killed in accident, labourers claim management negligence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.