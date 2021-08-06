Himachal govt changed chief secretary ahead of bypolls

In a swift move the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government changed the chief Secretary in an unexpected bureaucratic reshuffle carried out in the midst of the monsoon session of Vidhan Sabha.

Ram Subagh Singh, 1987 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the new chief secretary replacing 1986-batch’s Anil Khachi on Thursday. Earlier, in a notification on Thursday, the state government had appointed Khachi as the state election commissioner with immediate effect.

Khachi was appointed as the chief secretary in 2019. Ram Subhag, who was serving as the additional chief secretary industries, transport and labour and employment, has been appointed the new chief secretary.

Khachi known for his tough stance and impeccable integrity resigned from the IAS post to take up his new assignment as the state election commissioner.

Ram Subagh is the sixth chief secretary replaced during the BJP tenure. VC Pharkha, who had remained chief secretary from June 1, 2016 was replaced by Vineet Chawdhry to remained in office till September 2017.

BK Aggarwal succeeded Chaudhary in 2018 after his superannuation. He proceeded on central deputation while Shrikant Baldi took over as chief secretary in September 2019. On his superannuation, Baldi was appointed as chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur tipped Khachi as chief secretary on January 2020.

Ram Subhag assumed the office of chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. A Himachal cadre IAS officer, Ram Subhag has held many important assignments within and out of state and was instrumental for various innovations. Born on 31 July, 1963, Ram Subhag has a vast administrative experience of 34 years.

After assuming office, he expressed gratitude towards CM Jai Ram Thakur for the responsibility and said while working as the chief secretary, his priority will be to take the flagship programmes of the government to people.

He said he will ensure that the commitment and responsiveness of the state government towards people reaches the common man and pace of developmental works was accelerated.

He said it will be his foremost responsibility to comply with the orders of the CM and keep him apprised of the feedback from time-to-time.