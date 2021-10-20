Himachal govt not paying heed to fruit growers: SKM

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a conglomerate of different farm unions, has expressed it anguish over the government not paying heed to the 13-point charter of demands submitted to the government two months back.

“We had submitted a memorandum to the government regarding the 13-point demands, but till now, the government called us for talks,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of SKM.

“The government is undermining the fruit growers in state. In the past, the fruit growers have played an instrumental role in ousting two governments. It’s been two months since we submitted a memorandum. And there was a tremendous response to the bandh call given by the farmers’ unions, two months ago,” he said.

“Farmers are protesting at Delhi borders and have held 11 rounds of talk with the government. So far, there is no response from the Himachal government to our call,” he added.

The Morcha launched a statewide protest when apple prices crashed in September causing heavy losses to farmers. “Government is treating farmers as if they don’t have voting rights,” he said, adding that SKM is appealing to people to vote for those who work in the interest of the apple economy.

Himachal Kisan Sabha state president Dr Kuldeep Tanwar said even the four-lane affected have joined the United Kisan Manch. He said the demand of four-times compensation of the four-lane affected will be raised through the forum.

He accused the BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency of playing with the interests of the four-lane affected. The BJP had promised four-times compensation to the four-lane affected in the 2017 assembly elections, but four years have passed. Till now the Jai Ram government has not been able to take any decision in this direction, he added.

“Not just this, but the provision of resettlement in the Land Acquisition Act was also not implemented. So, the four-lane affected will express their displeasure in the fury rally to be held in Mandi on October 22,” he said.

SKM co-convenor Sanjay Chauhan said it was decided in the meeting held on Tuesday that farmers will be made aware through various means in all bypoll areas.