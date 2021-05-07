Himachal hits new grim peak with 4,190 cases

Himachal Pradesh hit new peak on Friday recording 4,190 fresh Covid-19 infections, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak for the second consecutive day, taking the state’s total caseload to 1,22,906.

It was also the deadliest day as the state recorded 56 fatalities due to the contagion. The total death count shot up to 1,784.

Of the new cases, highest 1,605 were reported in Kangra alone, highest single-day spike in any district since the outbreak.

Mandi was second on the list with 518 new infections, followed by Sirmaur where 482 people have been detected positive.

Bilaspur recorded 317 new infections, Hamirpur 300, Shimla 281, Chamba 267, Solan 230, Una 119, Kullu 42, Lahaul-Spiti 16 and Kinnaur 13 respectively.

Highest 21 deaths were reported in Kangra, nine in Sirmaur, eight in Solan, Six in Mandi, four in Shimla, three each in Bilaspur and Una and two in Hamirpur.

Kangra accounts for 20% disease burden

Kangra, the most populous district in Himachal, accounts for around 20% of the total caseload. The four worst-hit district Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Solan share 60% of the disease burden.

In terms of fatalities also, Kangra is on the top of the chart with 483 deaths—27% of the total deaths in the state.

It is followed by 380 deaths in Shimla and 207 in Mandi.

Meanwhile, active cases have shot up to 29,513 while recoveries reached 91,573 after 2,363 people recuperated—highest in a single day.

Kangra has the highest 8,237 active cases as well as highest 15,631 recoveries.

In terms of total cases also Kangra is the worst hit with 24,353 cases followed by Shimla where 17,044 people have been detected positive and Mandi recording 17,007 infections to date.

Solan’s caseload has climbed to 15,540, Sirmaur 9,467, Hamirpur 8,148, Una 7,979, Bilaspur 7,295, , Kullu 6,334, Chamba 5,551, Lahaul-Spiti 2,134 and Kinnaur 1,954.

Himachal Pradesh hit new peak on Friday recording 4,190 fresh Covid-19 infections, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak for the second consecutive day, taking the state’s total caseload to 1,22,906. It was also the deadliest day as the state recorded 56 fatalities due to the contagion. The total death count shot up to 1,784. Of the new cases, highest 1,605 were reported in Kangra alone, highest single-day spike in any district since the outbreak. Mandi was second on the list with 518 new infections, followed by Sirmaur where 482 people have been detected positive. Bilaspur recorded 317 new infections, Hamirpur 300, Shimla 281, Chamba 267, Solan 230, Una 119, Kullu 42, Lahaul-Spiti 16 and Kinnaur 13 respectively. Highest 21 deaths were reported in Kangra, nine in Sirmaur, eight in Solan, Six in Mandi, four in Shimla, three each in Bilaspur and Una and two in Hamirpur. Kangra accounts for 20% disease burden Kangra, the most populous district in Himachal, accounts for around 20% of the total caseload. The four worst-hit district Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Solan share 60% of the disease burden. In terms of fatalities also, Kangra is on the top of the chart with 483 deaths—27% of the total deaths in the state. It is followed by 380 deaths in Shimla and 207 in Mandi. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Need Remdesivir? Grab one at Varanasi Collectorate soon Prayagraj: State govt provides 100 additional monitors to SRN hosp ICU Ambala’s home-isolation model to be scaled up across Haryana 450 jail inmates test Covid positive in Haryana Meanwhile, active cases have shot up to 29,513 while recoveries reached 91,573 after 2,363 people recuperated—highest in a single day. Kangra has the highest 8,237 active cases as well as highest 15,631 recoveries. In terms of total cases also Kangra is the worst hit with 24,353 cases followed by Shimla where 17,044 people have been detected positive and Mandi recording 17,007 infections to date. Solan’s caseload has climbed to 15,540, Sirmaur 9,467, Hamirpur 8,148, Una 7,979, Bilaspur 7,295, , Kullu 6,334, Chamba 5,551, Lahaul-Spiti 2,134 and Kinnaur 1,954.