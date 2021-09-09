Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs four deaths, 163 new Covid cases
others

Himachal logs four deaths, 163 new Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 163 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking the state’s tally to 2,15,074 while the death toll rose to 3,606 after four people succumbed to the contagion
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Kangra is the worst hit district with 47,969 cases. (File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 163 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking the state’s tally to 2,15,074 while the death toll rose to 3,606 after four people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 38 were reported in Kangra, 28 in Shimla, 25 in Mandi, 20 in Hamirpur, 15 in Bilaspur, 12 in Una, 11 in Kullu, eight in Chamba, four in Kinnaur, three in Solan and two in Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have climbed to 1,703 while recoveries reached 2,09,737 after 138 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst hit district with 47,969 cases followed by Mandi where 30,182 infections have been reported to date and 26,824 cases in Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IHBT inks pact with Kalimpong trust for cultivation of aromatic crop

Legislators cannot act as administrators: Himachal HC junks transfer orders

Alumni to motivate students of Prayagraj’s govt primary, upper primary schools

Andhra Pradesh high court allows petitioner to install Ganesh idol at home
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP