Himachal schools to remain shut till Sept 14 in view of rising Covid cases

With Covid-19 beginning to see an upward spiral again, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to keep schools shut till September 14 .

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The cabinet also gave its nod to amendment and insertion in Himachal Pradesh buildings and other construction workers (regulation of employment and condition of service) rules, 2008, to increase the ambit of the scheme and provide more benefits to eligible beneficiaries.

Now, the workers’ children studying in Classes 1 to 8 will receive ₹8,400 per annum, instead of the earlier amount of ₹8,000 in case of girls and ₹5,000 in case of boys. For Classes 9 to 12, the government will provide ₹12,000 per annum instead of the earlier amount of ₹11,000 to girls and ₹8,000 to boys.

For graduation-level, ₹36,000 per annum will be provided while the amount has been increased to ₹48,000 per annum for diploma courses, ₹60,000 for professional courses/degrees and ₹1.20 lakh per annum for PHD research courses.

Scheme for female child

The cabinet also decided to start a new scheme under which a fixed deposit receipt of ₹51,000 will be given on the birth of a female child, maximum up to two girls. In case of differently abled children, ₹20,000 per annum will be provided to a child with disability of 50% or above.

It was also decided to start widow pension of ₹1,500 per month.

It was also decided to start hostel facility scheme under which a registered construction worker will receive an amount of ₹20,000, maximum for bearing expenses incurred on account of lodging, boarding and food bill of his children living in any hostel. Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna, a beneficiary who is already enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna or Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna will receive a financial assistance of ₹1,50,000 to build his/her own house.

Cabinet constitutes subcommittee on four-lane

The cabinet gave its nod to constitute a cabinet sub-committee, under the chairmanship of Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur, and with education minister Govind Thakur and forest minister Rakesh Pathania as its members, to resolve the issue of compensation for land acquisition linked with four-lane construction projects. The sub-committee will examine the policy related to it in neighbouring states. The cabinet also gave its nod to create sub-division (civil) at Kotli in Mandi district to facilitate the people of the area.