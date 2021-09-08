Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal to create special cell to assist institutions, SHGs through agri infra fund

The cooperation department of the Himachal Pradesh government will constitute a special cell to provide assistance to the registered agricultural institutes, women's self-help groups and other institutions related to agriculture and horticulture through special agriculture infrastructure fund, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday

By HT Correspondent, Shimla

PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Special agriculture infrastructure fund worth 1 lakh crore set up by the Centre will be beneficial in strengthening infrastructure at rural level. (HT File)

The cooperation department of the Himachal Pradesh government will constitute a special cell to provide assistance to the registered agricultural institutes, women’s self-help groups and other institutions related to agriculture and horticulture through special agriculture infrastructure fund, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday.

Bhardwaj, in a statement issued here, said the special agriculture infrastructure fund worth 1 lakh crore set up by the Centre will be beneficial in strengthening infrastructure at rural level. This fund will also be beneficial in providing facilities of cold store at cluster level and other post-harvest arrangements.

“The state government is also laying emphasis on infrastructure development in state, but initiative of Prime Minister Modi to provide assistance at micro level is of utmost importance,” he said.

The minister said many institutions are working towards strengthening agriculture and horticulture sector at their own level.

“The cooperation department will support these institutions in infrastructure development. Institutions will submit the demands to the cell and assistance will be provided to them in their requirements,” said Bhardwaj.

He said the PM has made a provision of this huge amount keeping in view the issues of the agriculturists and horticulturists.

He added that apple producers and other farmers will benefit from this initiative.

