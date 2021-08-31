Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal to get 650 cr to strengthen education infrastructure: Govind Thakur
Himachal to get 650 cr to strengthen education infrastructure: Govind Thakur

The National Education Policy, 2020 is aimed at making India a hub of knowledge and holistic development of learners, said Himachal education minister Govind Singh Thakur on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The World Bank-aided STARS project is being implemented in six states – Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. (IStock)

He was speaking at a district-level workshop on implementation of NEP 2020 organised by the Himachal Pradesh Samgra Siksha Abhiyan.

He also launched consultation meetings to be held with stakeholders on NEP and the strengthening teaching-learning and results for states (STARS) project.

He said the World Bank-aided STARS project is being implemented in six states – Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. He said the project has been aligned with an aim of achieving quality-based learning outcomes of NEP which focuses on strengthening the government-managed school education system that primarily caters to the educational needs of students from marginalised groups.

He said the state will get to 650 crore to strengthen its education infrastructure under the project.

Thakur said: “The NEP has reconfigured the curriculum and pedagogy of school education with an aim to make them responsive and relevant to the developmental needs and interests of learners at different stages of their development.”

The policy aims at producing engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society, he added.

