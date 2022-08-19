Himachal: Couple among 4 dead in three road accidents
A newlywed couple from Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh died after a truck rammed into their SUV near Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Rohit Kaushik and his wife Mansi.
Manali deputy superintendent of police Hemraj Verma said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident.
He added that a case of causing death by negligence and rash driving has been registered against the truck driver and efforts are on to nab him. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and families of the victims have been informed.
BJP OFFICE BEARER DIE IN SERAJ
A BJP officer bearer died after the car he was driving rolled down a gorge at Shodhadhar near Janjheli in Seraj assembly segment of Mandi district.
The deceased has been identified as Jai Prakash, 44, a resident of Baga village, who was vice-president of BJP’s Seraj unit. He was on his way to attend a party meeting at Thuang when the accident occurred. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed shock and grief over Prakash’s demise.
MBBS TRAINEE DIES IN BALH
In another accident, a MBBS trainee died and four of her friends, all students of Lal Bahadur Shashtri Government Medical College, were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned near Khiyuri in Balh subdivision Mandi district.
The deceased has been identified as Achla Kainthla, 24, a resident Narkanda in Shimla district.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said the incident took place at around midnight when the victims were returning from Khiyuri tunnel after celebrating a birthday.
One of the injured informed the police, after which an emergency team reached the spot. A seriously hurt girl has been referred to PGIMER Chandigarh. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.
