Himachal’s Covid recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in May

Even as the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across Himachal, recoveries outnumbered the fresh infections recorded in May. A rundown of the data available with the health department shows that the state recorded 91,043 infections in May, which was the highest ever in a single month since the outbreak last year.

Compared to April, when the state recorded 35,682 infections, there had been a 155% spike in the new cases in May.

The highest single-day spike was recorded on May 8 with 5,424 infections while the active cases had peaked by May 13, touching the 40,008-mark. The hill-state registered 1,643 fatalities, highest in 15 months of the pandemic; 200% higher than the first wave and 22% (1,194) more than April when 449 people had died due to the virus. However, May also turned out to be the month with the highest recoveries (94,250). In April, the state had recorded 19,868 recoveries.

Kangra, Mandi, Shimla worst hit

Though the entire state was grappling with the highly contagious and virulent second wave, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla were the worst-hit districts. With 25,628 new cases, Kangra topped the infection chart in May followed by Mandi with 11,033 cases and Shimla with 9,053 cases. With a cumulative caseload of 92,625, these three districts account for 48.7% disease burden of the state. Solan and Sirmaur, which share borders with Punjab and Haryana, recorded 8,166 and 7,660 cases respectively during the month. Kangra also saw the highest 559 deaths during May followed by 211 fatalities in Shimla and 179 in Solan.

All-time high positivity rate

As the cases peaked, the state authorities also ramped up testing. During May, 4,12,643 Covid tests were conducted, which was around 1.63 lakh more than April’s count of 2,49,056. The overall positivity rate was 22% and touched the grim peak of 28.9% from May 10 to 16. The positivity rate was 14% in April. In the week (May 24-30), the positivity rate again slipped to 12.9%. The positivity rate was at its lowest 0.67% in month of February.

In 3 weeks, daily cases fall by 80%

National Health Mission director Dr Nipun Jindal said the state saw its peak between May 10 and 16 with 28,817 cases recorded in seven days. Since then, there has been a steady decline in the cases. “From touching the single-day peak of 5,424 cases on May 8 to 861 cases on May 30, the daily new cases have fallen by 80% in just three weeks,” he said.

He said weekly cases dipped to 10,431 in the last week of May as compared to 18,794 in the penultimate week. “Fatalities have also declined by more than 75% from 78 on May 18 to 19 on May 31,” said Dr Jindal.

Given the decline, curbs have been eased in the state but people must continue following Covid-appropriate behaviour, said Dr Jindal, adding that the state is also gearing up for the anticipated third wave.