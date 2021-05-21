Home / Cities / Others / Hindu doc praised for reciting Islamic prayer before her patient died in Kerala
Hindu doc praised for reciting Islamic prayer before her patient died in Kerala

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

A Hindu doctor has earned much praise for helping a sinking Muslim patient recite Islamic prayers before she passed away at a hospital in Kerala’s Palakkad district. Rekha Krishna said she noticed that the patient, who had been on a ventilator for over two weeks, was struggling with something. Then, she said, she slowly recited kalima in her ears as she could see the patient taking her final breath.

The doctor shared her experience with one of her colleagues, who later posted it online. The post went viral. Many people have lauded the doctor, calling her a symbol of amity and brotherhood.

“I was born and brought up in Dubai and I am aware of the customs followed by Muslims. I grew up in an environment where every faith was respected,” said Krishnan. She added she did only her duty and never deserved such kudos for this. She said it was not a religious gesture but a humane act.

Several Muslim scholars have lauded the doctor. “This is really a heartening development. The doctor is a symbol of amity and brotherhood. There are enough lessons in her novel gesture,” said Islamic scholar Abdul Hameed Faizal.

