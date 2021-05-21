Maharashtra records 29,911 new cases, 738 deaths

Maharashtra witnessed a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 29,911 new cases. The cases have remained less than 35,000 for the sixth consecutive day. There were 1,88,233 new cases in the last six days (May 15-20) which averaged 31,372 cases per day.

This is a sharp decline as the previous six days (May 9-14) recorded a total number of 2,55,879 which averaged 42,646 cases daily.

Dr Subhash Salunke, advisor, government of Maharashtra on Covid-19 management said, “Both Mumbai and Delhi have crossed the peak and we will now see only decline from here,” said Salunke.

The state recorded 738 deaths reported Thursday, taking the toll to 85,355. The total number of tests conducted were 2,79,911.

Salunke said, “Though cases have started reducing in urban pockets, we are seeing them increase in rural pockets. The focus should be to concentrate on such areas and beef up the entire medical infrastructure there.”. He said now the main thrust should be to reduce the number of deaths.

The state currently has 3,83,253 active cases, while the total number of people affected by Covid-19 to date has reached 54,97,448. There are currently 3,83,253 active patients across the state, of which Pune tops with 64,084 patients, followed by Mumbai with 28,987 active patients. The death toll has now reached 85,355 with Mumbai leading with 14,410 deaths, followed by Pune with 10,728 deaths.

Dr Jeevan Jain, a medical practitioner at Lalbaug said that the second wave is gradually fading out. “We are seeing the decrease in the virulence of the Covid-19 virus and people are no longer needing to rush to the hospital. They are getting cured at home,” said Jain.

However, Jain warned against social gatherings due to the decline and cited a recent case where a high-end building in south Mumbai saw seven Covid-19 cases. “Some 15 people had come together, after which seven contracted the virus. This needs to be avoided,” said Jain.

In a shocking incident, three members of the family—father, mother and son all died within 13 hours due to the Covid-19 at Sangli. Meanwhile,

At Tadoba tiger reserve, care is being taken to ensure that tigers do not get infected with Covid-19, by ensuring minimal contact with human beings.