Thiruvananthapuram, Police on Saturday arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly assaulting a man and his son after they questioned him for blocking a road in the city, officials said. History-sheeter arrested for assaulting man, son in Thiruvananthapuram

The arrested person was identified as Shyamkumar alias Thakaraparambu Kuttan, who allegedly attacked BNSL employee Rajesh Kumar and his son Abhinav , residents of Sreekanteswaram in Vanchiyoor.

According to police, efforts are underway to trace another accused, identified as Arun, who allegedly joined Shyamkumar in assaulting the father-son duo on Friday night.

Police said the incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Friday when Kumar and Abhinav were returning home on their motorcycle after the latter's tuition class.

At the time, Shyamkumar had allegedly parked his car in the middle of the road and was talking to a friend, causing a traffic bottleneck.

When Kumar honked and asked him to move the vehicle to allow other motorists to pass, Shyamkumar allegedly became enraged and, along with Arun, assaulted the two.

Police said bystanders initially hesitated to intervene as Shyamkumar was known as a dreaded criminal in the area. The accused left the spot after a crowd began to gather.

The injured were later shifted to a hospital. According to police, Kumar suffered a fracture, while Abhinav sustained injuries to his face.

The Vanchiyoor police registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested Shyamkumar from the Vattiyoorkavu area on Saturday.

Police said the accused is involved in several criminal cases and is listed as a rowdy-sheeter at a police station in the city.

He had also previously been booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Act .

Police said further steps would be taken to invoke KAA against him again and seek his preventive detention in connection with the latest case.

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