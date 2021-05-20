Home / Cities / Others / Hit’n’run in Chakan, leaves on dead, 2 injured
PUNE: One man was killed, and two others injured in a hit-and-run by a container truck in Chakan, on Wednesday
The deceased has been identified as Sunil Chandrakant Shirke (28), a resident of Lonavla, while the injured men are Milind More (30) and Yusuf Sayyed (35), according to police.

The incident happened at 3am when the three were travelling in a grey car towards Chakan. The vehicle was registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The container truck with an RTO passing number from Thane was coming from the opposite direction and made a turn without indicating so, and rammed into the car, according to police.

A driver left the truck at the accident spot and fled, according to police.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338, and 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 184, 134(a)(b) of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chakan police station. Police sub inspector S Chitampalli is investigating the case.

