Hizb militant nabbed from Awantipora

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen from south Kashmir along with arms and ammunition.

Police said that on specific input regarding movement of militants, police, 50RR and 185Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora.

“During the search operation, joint forces observed some suspicious movement in the orchard area where a suspected person was trying to escape but was tactfully apprehended by the joint parties. He has been identified as Shahid Ahmed Khanday of Mandakpal, Khrew,” police spokesman said in a statement.

Police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the militant’s possession. Cops further revealed that Khanday was an active militant and affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

“A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Khrew police station,” police said.