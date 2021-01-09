Homebuyers protest against delayed possession Greater Noida west project

Noida: A group of home buyers on Saturday protested outside the Mahagun Group’s head office in Noida Sector 63 over alleged delayed possession of flats in a project in Greater Noida west. Around 50 home buyers said that they had invested in Mahagun Mywoods’ Phase 3 project, which is coming up in Greater Noida West, but the developer has allegedly delayed the possession.

Rajiv Ranjan, a homebuyer, said that the developer had advertised the phase 3 project in 2013. “They had planned to develop seven towers, each 28 stories high, each floor having eight apartments. There was a plan to develop around 1,500 apartments in the project, named Wing 8 and Wing 9. Wing 8 has four towers and Wing 9 has three towers. The developer had earlier promised possession to homebuyers in 2017 and 2018. However, for the last two years, we are seeing a very slow pace of development. There are few workers at the project and we feel the project will be further delayed. We have gathered to protest and demand swift delivery of the apartments as most of the home buyers have already paid 80-90% of the project money,” he said.

Ranjit Singh, another homebuyer, said that homebuyers are living on rent and while also paying monthly instalments for the loans they had taken for the flats. “I had booked a 2BHK apartment in 2016 and the delivery was planned in 2018. We have been holding meetings with the developer and the deadline is always extended by a few months. We demand assurance as to when the project would be delivered,” he said.

The buyers wore black clothes and black bands on their heads, as a mark of protest. They also waved banners and raised slogans against the developer.

Amit Jain, Mahagun director, said that the project has been developed in phases. “The construction workers are completing the shaft, fire fighting equipment, lifts, etc. in the project. We assure each buyer will get their apartment. We will complete the Wing 8 project by June 2021 and Wing 9 project by December 2022. We are always ready for the meeting and a discussion with the homebuyers,” he said.