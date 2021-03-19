Hooda seeks immediate withdrawal of Damages to Property Bill

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded immediate withdrawal of the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Bill, 2021, passed by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, stating that it will “strangulate democracy”.

“The state government is trying to take away the fundamental right to Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Expression guaranteed to citizens by the Constitution. The purpose of introducing this law is to prove every citizen who raises their voice against the government as guilty,” Hooda said.

During his visit to Karnal on Friday, Hooda said that every section of the society is disappointed with Haryana budget as the state government did not provide any relief to them.

On the CM’s announcement that there is no need of JBT teachers, he said that it has come as a severe blow to the unemployed youth.

He also slammed the Haryana government’s decision to shut down 1,057 government schools, and termed it a setback to the Right to Education.

‘Damages to Property Bill against democracy’

Meanwhile, in a statement, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Friday said the Damages to Property Bill is against democracy and will suppress the voices of people.

“The Bill has been enacted in the legislative assembly to suppress the farmers’ movement. There are already enough laws, but the state government wants to create an atmosphere of fear. Holding a protest is the basic right of every citizen of a country, but the government wants to take it away,” Selja added.